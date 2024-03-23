CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.61. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
