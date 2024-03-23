Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

