Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celldex Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.