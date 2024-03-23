Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $3.23. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 505,101 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $264.86 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

