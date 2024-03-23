Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Femasys Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
