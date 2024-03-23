Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Femasys

Femasys Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -2.95. Femasys has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.