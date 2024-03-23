Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the company’s previous close.

TNYA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of TNYA opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,309.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. 33.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

