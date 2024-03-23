Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 32,565 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

