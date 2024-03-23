Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 3197856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

