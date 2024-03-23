Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58. 1,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
