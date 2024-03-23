Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.44

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $38.57. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 102,238 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

