CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.37

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.37 and traded as high as C$17.51. CI Financial shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 336,946 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5732218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

