Clarke (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.12

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.12 and traded as high as C$19.50. Clarke shares last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 1,520 shares changing hands.

Clarke Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.43 million, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.11.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

