CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9,556 shares trading hands.

CleanTech Alpha Stock Up 25.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About CleanTech Alpha

CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

