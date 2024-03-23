ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 22,164 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
