Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares trading hands.
Cloudbuy Trading Up 50.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile
cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudbuy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What are earnings reports?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.