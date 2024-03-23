Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.03

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.03 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 80.80 ($1.03). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,896,398 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

