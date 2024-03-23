Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.43. Coffee shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 26,771 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

