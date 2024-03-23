Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.94

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $20.68. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 105,736 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

