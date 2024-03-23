Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 25,117 shares.
Coin Hodl Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coin Hodl
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.