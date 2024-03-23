Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.