Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.94

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.94 and traded as high as $183.21. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $182.72, with a volume of 2,853,596 shares traded.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

