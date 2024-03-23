Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.