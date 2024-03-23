Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 762 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

