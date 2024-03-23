Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 37,733 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $755,414.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,445,324.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88.

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $21.99 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,224,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

