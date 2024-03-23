Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.