CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.46

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $21.29. CSP shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 60,703 shares traded.

Get CSP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on CSP

CSP Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.27.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,940 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.