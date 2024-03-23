David J Yvars Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.