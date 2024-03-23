Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $15.55 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -1.48.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
