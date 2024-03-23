Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $138.79 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $138,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $428.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $272.05 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.52 and its 200 day moving average is $371.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.