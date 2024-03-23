Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,053.99

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,053.99 ($26.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($28.06). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,132 ($27.14), with a volume of 171,835 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,512 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.83, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,041.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,053.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,886.79%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

