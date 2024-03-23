Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,053.99

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,053.99 ($26.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($28.06). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,132 ($27.14), with a volume of 171,835 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,512 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Derwent London Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,886.79%.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
