Desjardins Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Price Performance

OLA stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.62.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

