Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.32. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 2,194 shares.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

