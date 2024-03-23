DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,500 shares.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.40.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

