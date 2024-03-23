DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) PT Lowered to $8.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 190.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

