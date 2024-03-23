Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.96. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 276,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $331.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

