Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dillard’s worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $447.16 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $459.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.20.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

