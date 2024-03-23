Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 57,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.