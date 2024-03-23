Diversified Trust Co Buys 532 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 342,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 546,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

