DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.00

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $138.03, with a volume of 277665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

DoorDash Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,139,690. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

