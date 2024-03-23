DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.23

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.28. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 64,276 shares.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
