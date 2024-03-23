DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.23

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.28. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 64,276 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 162,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 943,149 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

