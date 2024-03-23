DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Shares Up 37.1%

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 37.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.70. 73,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 35,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

A number of research firms have commented on DHT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

