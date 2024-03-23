Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.46

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $24.77. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 272,526 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $847.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

