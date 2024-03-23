DT Midstream, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:DTM)

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after buying an additional 1,428,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $61,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $47,462,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.43%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.