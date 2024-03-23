Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $517.24

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.24 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 482.21 ($6.14). Dunedin Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.27), with a volume of 10,713 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 502.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.46 and a beta of 0.44.

About Dunedin Enterprise

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

