DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

