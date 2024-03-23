Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Shares of GD opened at $281.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $284.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

