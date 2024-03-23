Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.