Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $326.92 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

