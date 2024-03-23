Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

WMB stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.