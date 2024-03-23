Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.45. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

