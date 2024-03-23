e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after buying an additional 161,497 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.